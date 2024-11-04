FTC Solar announces 1GW tracker supply agreement with Dunlieh Energy

FTC Solar (FTCI) and Dunlieh Energy announced that FTC will be supplying trackers for over one gigawatt of solar projects for Dunlieh beginning in 2025. The first project expected under the agreement is the Situla Energy Project, a 500-megawatt utility-scale solar and battery facility under development in Banner County, Nebraska, approximately 30 miles east of the Wyoming border. In addition to providing clean, renewable energy, the project is expected to generate more than 225 local construction jobs and contribute more than $1.4 million annually in nameplate capacity taxes, most of which will go to local schools and the county. Tracker delivery on the project is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

