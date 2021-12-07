FTC settles with Vyera over Daraprim, Shkreli litigation to go on

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement agreement with Vyera Pharmaceuticals over allegations it sought to block generic versions of its drug Daraprim, they said in a court filing.

Litigation against Martin Shkreli will continue, the filing said.

(Reporting by Jon Stempel and Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

