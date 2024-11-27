FTC sent detailed information demand to Microsoft, Bloomberg says

The FTC’s detailed information demand to Microsoft (MSFT) includes questions focused on software licensing, cybersecurity and AI, Bloomberg says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.