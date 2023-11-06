FTC seeks information on $8.5 bln Tapestry-Capri deal

Adds background

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sent requests to Tapestry TPR.N and Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings CPRI.N for more information on their planned $8.5 billion deal, the Coach parent said on Monday.

Tapestry agreed to buy Capri in August, creating a U.S. fashion powerhouse to challenge larger European rivals for a bigger share of the global luxury market.

The companies expect to respond "promptly" to the FTC's request and aim to close the deal in 2024.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.