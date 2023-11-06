News & Insights

US Markets
TPR

FTC seeks information on $8.5 bln Tapestry-Capri deal

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

November 06, 2023 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds background

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sent requests to Tapestry TPR.N and Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings CPRI.N for more information on their planned $8.5 billion deal, the Coach parent said on Monday.

Tapestry agreed to buy Capri in August, creating a U.S. fashion powerhouse to challenge larger European rivals for a bigger share of the global luxury market.

The companies expect to respond "promptly" to the FTC's request and aim to close the deal in 2024.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPR
CPRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.