FTC seeks additional info from Activision, Microsoft on proposed merger

March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O related to the regulatory review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

