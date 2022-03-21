US Markets
FTC seeks additional info from Activision, Microsoft on proposed merger

Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard Inc and Microsoft Corp related to the regulatory review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

