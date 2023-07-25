FTC readies lawsuit that could break up Amazon - Politico

Adds details of lawsuit in paragraphs 2-4

July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is finalizing its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon AMZN.O in a move that could ultimately break up parts of the company, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The wide-ranging lawsuit is expected as soon as August and will likely challenge a host of Amazon's business practices, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The complaint could focus on challenges to Amazon Prime, Amazon rules that the FTC says block lower prices on competing websites and policies it believes force merchants to use Amazon's logistics and advertising services, the report said.

Politico did not mention the exact details of the final lawsuit, but said that personnel throughout the agency, including FTC Chair Lina Khan, have homed in on several of Amazon's business practices.

The FTC and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Shares of the e-commerce giant were down nearly 2% in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

