FTC probe targets Microsoft AI software sales, OpenAI deal, The Information says

As the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ramps up its antitrust investigation into Microsoft (MSFT), FTC officials have been asking rivals about the impact of the company’s artificial intelligence deals and range of products, sources told The Information’s Aaron Holmes. The FTC is asking about Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI, which grants the cloud giant the exclusive right to run the startup’s models on its cloud servers, as well as a cut of OpenAI’s revenue, and the FTC has also questioned rivals about how Microsoft sells its OpenAI-infused Copilot software and how it resells OpenAI’s models to developers on its Azure cloud computing platform, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.