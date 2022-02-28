FTC prepares for possible challenge to Amazon's $8.5 bln MGM deal - The Information

Adds Amazon response

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is gearing up for a potential antitrust lawsuit challenging Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O $8.5 billion takeover of MGM Studios by exploring actions including hiring expert witnesses, the Information reported on Monday.

The FTC will decide how to proceed within the next few weeks, according to the news website's report citing people familiar with the situation.

FTC did not respond to a request for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.

