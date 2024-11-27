FTC opened antitrust investigation into Microsoft, Bloomberg reports

The Federal Trade Commission has opened an antitrust investigation of Microsoft (MSFT), questioning the company’s cloud computing and software licensing businesses to its cybersecurity offerings and artificial intelligence products, Leah Nylen, Josh Sisco and Dina Bass of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. After more than a year of conducting informal interviews with competitors and business partners, antitrust enforcers have crafted a detailed request to force Microsoft to turn over information, sources told Bloomberg. The demand is hundreds of pages long and has been sent to the company after FTC Chair Lina Khan signed off, a source added. FTC antitrust lawyers are set to meet with Microsoft competitors next week to gather more information, two other people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg. Shares of Microsoft closed down $5.00, or 1%, to $422.99 following the report.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.