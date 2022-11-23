US Markets
FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft's $69 bln bid for Activision - Politico

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 23, 2022 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $69 billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The FTC, Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

