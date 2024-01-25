News & Insights

AMZN

FTC launches inquiry into generative AI investments and partnerships

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry on Thursday into generative artificial intelligence investments and partnerships.

The FTC said it issued orders to five companies requiring them to provide information on the matter. The companies were Alphabet, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Anthropic PBC, Microsoft Corp., and OpenAI, Inc., it said.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
