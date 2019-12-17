FTC files complaint to block Illumina from buying PacBio

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint aimed at stopping Illumina Inc ILMN.O from purchasing Pacific Biosciences of California PACB.O, the agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said in a statement that it had filed the complaint because of concern that Illumina sought to buy PacBio in order to prevent PacBio from developing into a competitor to Illumina in the market for next-generation DNA sequencing.

