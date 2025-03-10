FTC Crowded With Sellers

In the case of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund, the RSI reading has hit 25.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.0. A bullish investor could look at FTC's 25.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FTC's low point in its 52 week range is $113.1309 per share, with $149.1564 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.68. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day.
