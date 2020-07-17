Markets
FB

FTC considering deposing top Facebook executives in antitrust probe - WSJ

Contributors
Diane Bartz Reuters
Neha Malara Reuters
Published

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook Inc's top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as a part of its probe into whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook Inc's FB.O top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as a part of its probe into whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Top Facebook officials are preparing for potential depositions and some are worried about the possibility, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3fAfXIO)

"We look forward to sharing our views about the competitive landscape, along with other technology leaders, during this month's Congressional hearing, while also demonstrating for enforcement agencies that our innovation provides more choices for consumers," a Facebook spokesperson said.

FTC declined to comment to Reuters request.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Neha Malara; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular