FTC Challenges Amgen's (AMGN) $28B Acquisition of Horizon

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to halt biotech giant Amgen's AMGN $28 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.

Last December, Amgen announced that it will acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $116.50 per share in cash or $27.8 billion. The acquisition will add a complementary portfolio of rare disease drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa and Uplizna to AMGN’s diverse portfolio. The deal was the largest pharmaceutical transaction announced in 2022.

Per the FTC, if the acquisition is allowed to go through, a large cap giant like Amgen could leverage its position with insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to entrench the monopoly positions for two of Horizon's two key products — Tepezza (approved for treating thyroid eye disease) and Krystexxa (approved for treating chronic refractory gout). Per the agency, the drugs currently face little to no competition in the market and are sold at very high prices to patients.

In response to the above lawsuit, Amgen issued a statement that it was disappointed by the FTC’s decision and does not believe that the merger poses any competitive issues. The firms plan to work with the court on a schedule that would allow the transaction to close before this year’s end, against the previously set target of June 2023-end.

The FTC deciding to stop the transaction marks a change from its usual practice. Usually, the agency allows such transactions to move forward so long as the companies divest any overlapping drugs/medicines. In response, shares of Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics were down 2.4% and 14.2% on May 16.

In the year so far, Horizon Therapeutics’ shares have declined 15.3% while Amgen’s shares have lost 13.2%. During the same period, the industry has dropped 5.2%.



The announcement comes just days after several third-party articles had reportedly stated that the FTC was preparing to block the Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics deal.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote to the FTC in late January 2023 expressing her concerns about pharmaceutical deals including the Amgen purchase of Horizon Therapeutics. The Senator accused both Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics to have been engaged in “brazen price increases on drugs that face little or no competition”.

