FTC asks for temporary halt to Intercontinental Exchange deal for Black Knight

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 10, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened a new front in its fight against the Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N deal to buy Black Knight BKI.N by asking a federal court for a preliminary injunction to halt the deal while its internal administrative process moves forward.

The agency said on March 9 it would seek to stop the New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange from acquiring mortgage data vendor Black Knight in a $13.1 billion deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

Reuters
