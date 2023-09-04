FTC Allows Amgen (AMGN) to Proceed With $28B Horizon Buyout

On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) allowed biotech giant Amgen AMGN to complete its $28-billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.

Though the resolution does not include any financial settlement, it does carry many stipulations and restrictions.

Per the mutually-agreed terms, Amgen is prohibited from bundling any of its products with Horizon Therapeutics’ two essential products — Tepezza (approved for treating thyroid eye disease) and Krystexxa (approved for treating chronic refractory gout). Amgen also cannot use any product rebate or contract term to exclude or disadvantage any product that would compete with those drugs.

Amgen will be required to get the FTC’s permission to buy any competitor to the two HZNP drugs till 2032.

In response to the above settlement, Amgen issued a statement that these terms would not impact the company’s business. Following this resolution, the company expects the acquisition to be completed early in fourth-quarter 2023. Shares of both Amgen and Horizon rose on Sep 1 following these announcements.

The news comes just days after the FTC, through a Federal Court filing, temporarily suspended its lawsuit to block the Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics deal. The agency took this decision to pause to consider whether it should settle the case or enter into negotiations with Amgen and Horizon.

Last December, Amgen announced that it would acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $116.50 per share in cash or $27.8 billion. However, the FTC filed a lawsuit in May 2023 alleging that the acquisition could help Amgen leverage its position with insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to entrench the monopoly positions for Tepezza and Krystexxa if allowed to go through. In its lawsuit, the agency contended that both these drugs face little to no competition in the market and are sold at very high prices to patients.

