$FTAI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTAI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $106,713,900 of trading volume.

$FTAI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FTAI:

$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R GOODWIN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,487,200

DAVID MORENO (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,580 shares for an estimated $624,113

JOSEPH P. JR. ADAMS (CEO and Chairman) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $283,620

STACY KUPERUS (Chief Portfolio Officer) purchased 1,087 shares for an estimated $100,982

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTAI forecast page.

$FTAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024

You can track data on $FTAI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.