$FTAI stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTAI stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $519,888,815 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FTAI:
$FTAI Insider Trading Activity
$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL R GOODWIN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,487,200
$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD removed 4,351,750 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,826,070
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 3,034,838 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $437,138,065
- GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC removed 2,434,270 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,632,250
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,839,938 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,024,669
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,210,582 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,372,231
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 842,647 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,374,873
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 828,673 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,362,058
