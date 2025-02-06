FTAI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.64, changing hands as high as $122.55 per share. FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.02 per share, with $181.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.87.

