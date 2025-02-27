News & Insights

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

February 27, 2025 — 06:40 pm EST

FTAI Infrastructure reports Q4 2024 results, revealing significant net losses but ongoing growth in adjusted EBITDA and contracted revenues.

Quiver AI Summary

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing a net loss attributable to stockholders of $137.2 million for Q4 and $298.1 million for the entire year, with a basic loss per share of $1.24 for Q4 and $2.75 for the year. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for Q4, to be paid in March 2025. Highlights include closing a debt refinancing and acquiring a 49.9% stake in Long Ridge, which is expected to generate approximately $160 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA. FTAI also signed contracts that will contribute about $75 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA through various projects. The company continues to pursue multiple M&A opportunities within the active market for its Transtar segment. A conference call is scheduled for February 28, 2025, where management will discuss these results and future prospects.

Potential Positives

  • Declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling confidence in future earnings.
  • Closed debt refinancing and acquired a 49.9% stake in Long Ridge, projecting an annual Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $160 million, indicating growth potential.
  • Signed a second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports, expected to contribute approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA, enhancing revenue stability.
  • Announced multiple M&A opportunities at Transtar, indicating active growth strategy and market engagement.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net loss attributable to stockholders of $137,236, which is a substantial increase from the prior year's loss of $48,193.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share have increased to $1.24 and $2.75, respectively, reflecting deterioration in financial performance compared to previous periods.
  • Increased operational expenses leading to significant negative cash flow from operating activities, also indicating rising financial strain on the company.

FAQ

What were FTAI Infrastructure's net loss figures for 2024?

FTAI Infrastructure reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $298,139 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How much did FTAI Infrastructure declare for quarterly dividends?

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What is FTAI Infrastructure's Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024?

The Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29,173.

When will FTAI Infrastructure's conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Where can I find FTAI Infrastructure's financial statements?

The financial statements are attached as an exhibit to the press release and available on the Company's website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $FIP stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.




Financial Overview

































































(in thousands, except per share data)



Selected Financial Results

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


Year Ended


December 31, 2024

Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders
$
(137,236
)

$
(298,139
)

Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock
$
(1.24
)

$
(2.75
)

Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock
$
(1.24
)

$
(2.75
)

Adjusted EBITDA

(1)
$
29,173


$
127,588

Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments

(1)(2)
$
39,777


$
161,281


_______________________________












(1)
For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2)
Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividends



On February 27, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, payable on March 26, 2025 to the holders of record on March 14, 2025.




Business Highlights




  • Closed debt refinancing and purchase of 49.9% third-party stake in Long Ridge; now expect to generate approximately $160 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA at Long Ridge going forward.


  • Signed second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports; now contracted for approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.


  • Revenue under three long-term contracts at Jefferson commencing this spring and summer, expected to contribute approximately $25 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.


  • Pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in active market at Transtar.




Additional Information



For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,

www.fipinc.com

, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.




Conference Call



In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd4cd7169e8b41e38ce81294e421c670. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.



A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at

https://www.fipinc.com

. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.



A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 7, 2025 on

https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations

.



The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.




About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.



FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability for Transtar to make any acquisitions and the ability of Long Ridge to reach its annual Adjusted EBITDA targets. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.




For further information, please contact:



Alan Andreini


Investor Relations


FTAI Infrastructure Inc.


(646) 734-9414



aandreini@fortress.com








Exhibit - Financial Statements











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.




CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended December


31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Revenues







Total revenues

$

80,764


$
81,440



$

331,497


$
320,472










Expenses







Operating expenses


59,108



57,319




247,674



253,672

General and administrative


4,108



3,445




14,798



12,833

Acquisition and transaction expenses


1,084



2,586




5,457



4,140

Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate


2,734



3,163




11,318



12,467

Depreciation and amortization


19,234



20,415




79,410



80,992

Asset impairment


72,336









72,336



743

Total expenses


158,604



86,928




430,993



364,847










Other (expense) income







Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities


(16,498

)


(17,534
)



(55,496

)


(24,707
)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


(225

)


6,595




2,370



6,855

Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt


(502

)


(16
)



(8,925

)


(2,036
)

Interest expense


(33,312

)


(26,172
)



(122,108

)


(99,603
)

Other income


5,039



2,608




20,904



6,586

Total other expense


(45,498

)


(34,519
)



(163,255

)


(112,905
)


Loss before income taxes


(123,338

)


(40,007
)



(262,751

)


(157,280
)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


5,013



(90
)



6,993



2,470


Net loss


(128,351

)


(39,917
)



(269,744

)


(159,750
)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries


(10,366

)


(8,313
)



(42,419

)


(38,414
)

Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock


19,251



16,589




70,814



62,400


Net loss attributable to stockholders

$

(137,236

)

$
(48,193
)


$

(298,139

)

$
(183,736
)










Loss per share:







Basic

$

(1.24

)

$
(0.47
)


$

(2.75

)

$
(1.78
)

Diluted

$

(1.24

)

$
(0.47
)


$

(2.75

)

$
(1.79
)


Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic


113,856,854



103,426,793




108,217,871



102,960,812

Diluted


113,856,854



103,426,793




108,217,871



102,960,812


















































































































































































































































































































































































































FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




December 31,




2024




2023


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,785


$
29,367

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


119,511



58,112

Accounts receivable, net


52,994



55,990

Other current assets


19,561



42,034

Total current assets


219,851



185,503

Leasing equipment, net


37,453



35,587

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


67,937



69,748

Property, plant, and equipment, net


1,653,468



1,630,829

Investments


12,529



72,701

Intangible assets, net


46,229



52,621

Goodwill


275,367



275,367

Other assets


61,554



57,253

Total assets

$

2,374,388


$
2,379,609






Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

176,425


$
130,796

Debt, net


48,594






Operating lease liabilities


7,172



7,218

Other current liabilities


18,603



12,623

Total current liabilities


250,794



150,637

Debt, net


1,539,241



1,340,910

Operating lease liabilities


60,893



62,441

Other liabilities


70,784



87,530

Total liabilities


1,921,712



1,641,518





Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized;


300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,


respectively; redemption amount of $431.8 million and $446.5 million as of December 31,


2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)


381,218



325,232






Equity



Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,934,860 and 1


00,589,572 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,


respectively)


1,139



1,006

Additional paid in capital


764,381



843,971

Accumulated deficit


(409,498

)


(182,173
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(157,051

)


(178,515
)

Stockholders' equity


198,971



484,289

Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries


(127,513

)


(71,430
)

Total equity


71,458



412,859

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity

$

2,374,388


$
2,379,609











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.




CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)





Year Ended December 31,





2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss


$

(269,744

)

$
(159,750
)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



55,496



24,707

Gain on sale of assets, net



(2,370

)


(6,855
)

Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt



8,925



2,036

Gain on sale of easement



(3,486

)





Equity-based compensation



8,636



9,199

Depreciation and amortization



79,410



80,992

Asset impairment



72,336



743

Change in deferred income taxes



5,600



2,016

Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives









1,125

Amortization of deferred financing costs



6,248



6,769

Bad debt expense



863



1,977

Amortization of bond discount



8,682



4,853

Change in:




Accounts receivable



2,133



2,840

Other assets



(1,976

)


25,183

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



20,970



8,553

Other liabilities



(7,001

)


1,125


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(15,278

)


5,513







Cash flows from investing activities:




Investment in unconsolidated entities



(3,826

)


(7,077
)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired









(4,448
)

Acquisition of leasing equipment



(3,288

)


(1,724
)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(79,536

)


(99,022
)

Investment in promissory notes



(31,438

)


(36,044
)

Investment in equity instruments



(5,000

)





Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment









105

Proceeds from insurance recoveries



267






Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



1,198



1,087

Proceeds from sale of easement



3,486







Net cash used in investing activities



(118,137

)


(147,123
)







Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from debt, net



498,426



181,350

Repayment of debt



(247,594

)


(75,131
)

Payment of financing costs



(11,438

)


(8,834
)

Distributions to non-controlling interests



(15,039

)


(1,647
)

Settlement of equity-based compensation



(3,335

)


(2,161
)

Cash dividends - common stock



(13,124

)


(12,372
)

Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock



(14,664

)


(1,758
)


Net cash provided by financing activities



193,232



79,447







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



59,817



(62,163
)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



87,479



149,642


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

147,296


$
87,479







Key Performance Measures



The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.



Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2023




2024




2023


Net loss attributable to stockholders

$

(137,236

)

$
(48,193
)


$

(298,139

)

$
(183,736
)

Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


5,013



(90
)



6,993



2,470

Add: Equity-based compensation expense


1,868



3,385




8,636



9,199

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses


1,084



2,586




5,457



4,140

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations


502



16




8,925



2,036

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments




















1,125

Add: Asset impairment charges


70,401









70,401



743

Add: Incentive allocations























Add: Depreciation & amortization expense

(1)


20,467



20,964




83,885



81,541

Add: Interest expense


33,312



26,172




122,108



99,603

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities

(2)


5,182



(421
)



20,272



20,209

Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock


19,251



16,589




70,814



62,400

Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities


(280

)


690




(66

)


2,130

Add: Other non-recurring items

(3)




















2,470

Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities


16,498



17,534




55,496



24,707

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA

(4)


(6,889

)


(5,938
)



(27,194

)


(21,515
)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

29,173


$
33,294



$

127,588


$
107,522


_______________________________




















(1)
Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,410 and $80,992 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $4,475 and $549, respectively.




Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,234 and $20,415 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $549, respectively.

(2)
Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(55,656) and $(23,752), (ii) interest expense of $43,549 and $34,686, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,115 and $27,685, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $209 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1,488) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $274 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $2 and $5, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $65 and $(1,091) and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.




Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(16,524) and $(16,469), (ii) interest expense of $10,648 and $9,520, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,024 and $7,087, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $138, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(742), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $1 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $(1,091), respectively.

(3)
Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.

(4)
Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,127 and $1,412, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(510) and $578, (iii) interest expense of $11,555 and $7,391, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,930 and $11,752, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $63, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $7 and $307, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $6, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,086 and $— and (x) other recurring items of $— and $4, respectively.




Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $188 and $508, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(136) and $509, (iii) interest expense of $3,649 and $1,833, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,075 and $2,802, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $2, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $4 and $280, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $3, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $— and (ix) other recurring items of $— and $1, respectively.




The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)

Railroad


Jefferson


Terminal


Repauno


Power and


Gas


Four Core


Segments


Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$

12,165



$

(15,030

)


$

(4,179

)


$

(10,037

)


$

(17,081

)

Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


1,334




3,605




(197

)










4,742

Add: Equity-based compensation expense


674




700




377











1,751

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses


94




13











214




321

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations









502


















502

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments


































Add: Asset impairment charges


































Add: Incentive allocations


































Add: Depreciation & amortization expense

(1)


5,392




12,487




2,501











20,380

Add: Interest expense


61




15,407




1,137











16,605

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities

(2)























7,427




7,427

Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock


































Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities


(280

)
























(280

)

Add: Other non-recurring items


































Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities























12,299




12,299

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA

(3)


(45

)



(6,610

)



(234

)










(6,889

)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

19,395



$

11,074



$

(595

)


$

9,903



$

39,777















































































































































































































































































































































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)

Railroad


Jefferson


Terminal


Repauno


Power and


Gas


Four Core


Segments


Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$

56,917



$

(48,311

)


$

(17,586

)


$

(29,199

)


$

(38,179

)

Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


4,692




2,013




(431

)










6,274

Add: Equity-based compensation expense


1,801




4,233




2,108











8,142

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses


526




23











2,293




2,842

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations









8,925


















8,925

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments


































Add: Asset impairment charges


































Add: Incentive allocations


































Add: Depreciation & amortization expense

(1)


20,200




52,347




9,914











82,461

Add: Interest expense


306




49,001




1,617











50,924

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities

(2)























30,006




30,006

Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock


































Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities


(66

)




















(66

)

Add: Other non-recurring items






























Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities























37,146




37,146

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA

(3)


(122

)



(26,264

)



(808

)










(27,194

)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

84,254



$

41,967



$

(5,186

)


$

40,246



$

161,281


_______________________________
















(1)
Jefferson Terminal


Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,254 and $47,872 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $4,475, respectively.

(2)
Power and Gas


Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) net loss of $(12,316) and $(37,211), (ii) interest expense of $9,381 and $37,600, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,328 and $25,353, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $209, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(1,488), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $274, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $65 and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $478, respectively.

(3)
Railroad


Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $4 and $9, (ii) provision for income taxes of $9 and $22, (iii) interest expense of $1 and $2, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $32 and $88, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $2 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $(1), respectively.




Jefferson Terminal


Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $161 and $989, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(133) and $(506), (iii) interest expense of $3,578 and $11,454, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,890 and $12,236, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $3 and $5 and (vi) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $2,086, respectively.




Repauno


Includes the following items for the three months and year ended ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $23 and $129, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(12) and $(26), (iii) interest expense of $70 and $99 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $153 and $606, respectively.









This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

