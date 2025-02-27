FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

FTAI Infrastructure reports Q4 2024 results, revealing significant net losses but ongoing growth in adjusted EBITDA and contracted revenues.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing a net loss attributable to stockholders of $137.2 million for Q4 and $298.1 million for the entire year, with a basic loss per share of $1.24 for Q4 and $2.75 for the year. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for Q4, to be paid in March 2025. Highlights include closing a debt refinancing and acquiring a 49.9% stake in Long Ridge, which is expected to generate approximately $160 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA. FTAI also signed contracts that will contribute about $75 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA through various projects. The company continues to pursue multiple M&A opportunities within the active market for its Transtar segment. A conference call is scheduled for February 28, 2025, where management will discuss these results and future prospects.

Potential Positives

Declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling confidence in future earnings.

Closed debt refinancing and acquired a 49.9% stake in Long Ridge, projecting an annual Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $160 million, indicating growth potential.

Signed a second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports, expected to contribute approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA, enhancing revenue stability.

Announced multiple M&A opportunities at Transtar, indicating active growth strategy and market engagement.

Potential Negatives

Significant net loss attributable to stockholders of $137,236, which is a substantial increase from the prior year's loss of $48,193.

Basic and diluted loss per share have increased to $1.24 and $2.75, respectively, reflecting deterioration in financial performance compared to previous periods.

Increased operational expenses leading to significant negative cash flow from operating activities, also indicating rising financial strain on the company.

FAQ

What were FTAI Infrastructure's net loss figures for 2024?

FTAI Infrastructure reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $298,139 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How much did FTAI Infrastructure declare for quarterly dividends?

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What is FTAI Infrastructure's Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024?

The Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29,173.

When will FTAI Infrastructure's conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Where can I find FTAI Infrastructure's financial statements?

The financial statements are attached as an exhibit to the press release and available on the Company's website.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the "Company" or "FTAI Infrastructure") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.







Financial Overview













(in thousands, except per share data)



















Selected Financial Results











Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024













Year Ended





December 31, 2024











Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders





$





(137,236





)









$





(298,139





)









Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock





$





(1.24





)









$





(2.75





)









Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock





$





(1.24





)









$





(2.75





)









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





29,173













$





127,588













Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments



(1)(2)







$





39,777













$





161,281













_______________________________









(1)





For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.









(2)





Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.















Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividends







On February 27, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, payable on March 26, 2025 to the holders of record on March 14, 2025.







Business Highlights









Closed debt refinancing and purchase of 49.9% third-party stake in Long Ridge; now expect to generate approximately $160 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA at Long Ridge going forward.



Closed debt refinancing and purchase of 49.9% third-party stake in Long Ridge; now expect to generate approximately $160 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA at Long Ridge going forward.



Signed second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports; now contracted for approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.



Signed second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports; now contracted for approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.



Revenue under three long-term contracts at Jefferson commencing this spring and summer, expected to contribute approximately $25 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.



Revenue under three long-term contracts at Jefferson commencing this spring and summer, expected to contribute approximately $25 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.



Pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in active market at Transtar.









Additional Information







For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.fipinc.com



www.fipinc.com



, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.







Conference Call







In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at



https://www.fipinc.com



. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 7, 2025 on



https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations



.





About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.







FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.







Exhibit - Financial Statements





























FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.









CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended December





31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues







































Total revenues







$









80,764















$





81,440















$









331,497















$





320,472



















































Expenses







































Operating expenses











59,108



















57,319



















247,674



















253,672













General and administrative











4,108



















3,445



















14,798



















12,833













Acquisition and transaction expenses











1,084



















2,586



















5,457



















4,140













Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate











2,734



















3,163



















11,318



















12,467













Depreciation and amortization











19,234



















20,415



















79,410



















80,992













Asset impairment











72,336



















—



















72,336



















743













Total expenses











158,604



















86,928



















430,993



















364,847



















































Other (expense) income







































Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities











(16,498









)















(17,534





)















(55,496









)















(24,707





)









(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net











(225









)















6,595



















2,370



















6,855













Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt











(502









)















(16





)















(8,925









)















(2,036





)









Interest expense











(33,312









)















(26,172





)















(122,108









)















(99,603





)









Other income











5,039



















2,608



















20,904



















6,586













Total other expense











(45,498









)















(34,519





)















(163,255









)















(112,905





)











Loss before income taxes













(123,338









)















(40,007





)















(262,751









)















(157,280





)









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes











5,013



















(90





)















6,993



















2,470















Net loss













(128,351









)















(39,917





)















(269,744









)















(159,750





)









Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries











(10,366









)















(8,313





)















(42,419









)















(38,414





)









Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock











19,251



















16,589



















70,814



















62,400















Net loss attributable to stockholders









$









(137,236









)











$





(48,193





)











$









(298,139









)











$





(183,736





)















































Loss per share:







































Basic







$









(1.24









)











$





(0.47





)











$









(2.75









)











$





(1.78





)









Diluted







$









(1.24









)











$





(0.47





)











$









(2.75









)











$





(1.79





)











Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic











113,856,854



















103,426,793



















108,217,871



















102,960,812













Diluted











113,856,854



















103,426,793



















108,217,871



















102,960,812



































FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







$









27,785















$





29,367













Restricted cash and cash equivalents











119,511



















58,112













Accounts receivable, net











52,994



















55,990













Other current assets











19,561



















42,034













Total current assets











219,851



















185,503













Leasing equipment, net











37,453



















35,587













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net











67,937



















69,748













Property, plant, and equipment, net











1,653,468



















1,630,829













Investments











12,529



















72,701













Intangible assets, net











46,229



















52,621













Goodwill











275,367



















275,367













Other assets











61,554



















57,253













Total assets







$









2,374,388















$





2,379,609



































Liabilities























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities







$









176,425















$





130,796













Debt, net











48,594



















—













Operating lease liabilities











7,172



















7,218













Other current liabilities











18,603



















12,623













Total current liabilities











250,794



















150,637













Debt, net











1,539,241



















1,340,910













Operating lease liabilities











60,893



















62,441













Other liabilities











70,784



















87,530













Total liabilities











1,921,712



















1,641,518

































Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized;





300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,





respectively; redemption amount of $431.8 million and $446.5 million as of December 31,





2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)











381,218



















325,232



































Equity























Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,934,860 and 1





00,589,572 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,





respectively)











1,139



















1,006













Additional paid in capital











764,381



















843,971













Accumulated deficit











(409,498









)















(182,173





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(157,051









)















(178,515





)









Stockholders' equity











198,971



















484,289













Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries











(127,513









)















(71,430





)









Total equity











71,458



















412,859













Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity







$









2,374,388















$





2,379,609



































FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.









CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)





























Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net loss











$









(269,744









)











$





(159,750





)









Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities















55,496



















24,707













Gain on sale of assets, net















(2,370









)















(6,855





)









Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt















8,925



















2,036













Gain on sale of easement















(3,486









)















—













Equity-based compensation















8,636



















9,199













Depreciation and amortization















79,410



















80,992













Asset impairment















72,336



















743













Change in deferred income taxes















5,600



















2,016













Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives















—



















1,125













Amortization of deferred financing costs















6,248



















6,769













Bad debt expense















863



















1,977













Amortization of bond discount















8,682



















4,853













Change in:

























Accounts receivable















2,133



















2,840













Other assets















(1,976









)















25,183













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities















20,970



















8,553













Other liabilities















(7,001









)















1,125















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

















(15,278









)















5,513







































Cash flows from investing activities:



























Investment in unconsolidated entities















(3,826









)















(7,077





)









Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired















—



















(4,448





)









Acquisition of leasing equipment















(3,288









)















(1,724





)









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment















(79,536









)















(99,022





)









Investment in promissory notes















(31,438









)















(36,044





)









Investment in equity instruments















(5,000









)















—













Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment















—



















105













Proceeds from insurance recoveries















267



















—













Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment















1,198



















1,087













Proceeds from sale of easement















3,486



















—















Net cash used in investing activities

















(118,137









)















(147,123





)



































Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds from debt, net















498,426



















181,350













Repayment of debt















(247,594









)















(75,131





)









Payment of financing costs















(11,438









)















(8,834





)









Distributions to non-controlling interests















(15,039









)















(1,647





)









Settlement of equity-based compensation















(3,335









)















(2,161





)









Cash dividends - common stock















(13,124









)















(12,372





)









Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock















(14,664









)















(1,758





)











Net cash provided by financing activities

















193,232



















79,447







































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

















59,817



















(62,163





)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period















87,479



















149,642















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period













$









147,296















$





87,479























Key Performance Measures







The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.





Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.





The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended December 31,













(in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net loss attributable to stockholders









$









(137,236









)











$





(48,193





)











$









(298,139









)











$





(183,736





)









Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes











5,013



















(90





)















6,993



















2,470













Add: Equity-based compensation expense











1,868



















3,385



















8,636



















9,199













Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses











1,084



















2,586



















5,457



















4,140













Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations











502



















16



















8,925



















2,036













Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments











—



















—



















—



















1,125













Add: Asset impairment charges











70,401



















—



















70,401



















743













Add: Incentive allocations











—



















—



















—



















—













Add: Depreciation & amortization expense



(1)













20,467



















20,964



















83,885



















81,541













Add: Interest expense











33,312



















26,172



















122,108



















99,603













Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities



(2)













5,182



















(421





)















20,272



















20,209













Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock











19,251



















16,589



















70,814



















62,400













Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities











(280









)















690



















(66









)















2,130













Add: Other non-recurring items



(3)













—



















—



















—



















2,470













Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities











16,498



















17,534



















55,496



















24,707













Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA



(4)













(6,889









)















(5,938





)















(27,194









)















(21,515





)











Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$









29,173















$





33,294















$









127,588















$





107,522













_______________________________









(1)





Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,410 and $80,992 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $4,475 and $549, respectively.









Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,234 and $20,415 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $549, respectively.

















(2)





Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(55,656) and $(23,752), (ii) interest expense of $43,549 and $34,686, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,115 and $27,685, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $209 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1,488) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $274 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $2 and $5, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $65 and $(1,091) and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.









Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(16,524) and $(16,469), (ii) interest expense of $10,648 and $9,520, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,024 and $7,087, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $138, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(742), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $1 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $(1,091), respectively.

















(3)





Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.

















(4)





Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,127 and $1,412, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(510) and $578, (iii) interest expense of $11,555 and $7,391, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,930 and $11,752, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $63, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $7 and $307, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $6, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,086 and $— and (x) other recurring items of $— and $4, respectively.









Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $188 and $508, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(136) and $509, (iii) interest expense of $3,649 and $1,833, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,075 and $2,802, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $2, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $4 and $280, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $3, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $— and (ix) other recurring items of $— and $1, respectively.













The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













(in thousands)









Railroad













Jefferson





Terminal













Repauno













Power and





Gas













Four Core





Segments













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders









$









12,165

















$









(15,030









)













$









(4,179









)













$









(10,037









)













$









(17,081









)











Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes











1,334





















3,605





















(197









)

















—





















4,742















Add: Equity-based compensation expense











674





















700





















377





















—





















1,751















Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses











94





















13





















—





















214





















321















Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations











—





















502





















—





















—





















502















Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Asset impairment charges











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Incentive allocations











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Depreciation & amortization expense



(1)













5,392





















12,487





















2,501





















—





















20,380















Add: Interest expense











61





















15,407





















1,137





















—





















16,605















Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities



(2)













—





















—





















—





















7,427





















7,427















Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities











(280









)

















—





















—





















—





















(280









)











Add: Other non-recurring items











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities











—





















—





















—





















12,299





















12,299















Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA



(3)













(45









)

















(6,610









)

















(234









)

















—





















(6,889









)













Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$









19,395

















$









11,074

















$









(595









)













$









9,903

















$









39,777

































Year Ended December 31, 2024













(in thousands)









Railroad













Jefferson





Terminal













Repauno













Power and





Gas













Four Core





Segments













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders









$









56,917

















$









(48,311









)













$









(17,586









)













$









(29,199









)













$









(38,179









)











Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes











4,692





















2,013





















(431









)

















—





















6,274















Add: Equity-based compensation expense











1,801





















4,233





















2,108





















—





















8,142















Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses











526





















23





















—





















2,293





















2,842















Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations











—





















8,925





















—





















—





















8,925















Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Asset impairment charges











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Incentive allocations











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Depreciation & amortization expense



(1)













20,200





















52,347





















9,914





















—





















82,461















Add: Interest expense











306





















49,001





















1,617





















—





















50,924















Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities



(2)













—





















—





















—





















30,006





















30,006















Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock











—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities











(66









)















—



















—



















—



















(66









)











Add: Other non-recurring items











—





















—



















—

















—



















—















Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities











—





















—





















—





















37,146





















37,146















Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA



(3)













(122









)

















(26,264









)

















(808









)

















—





















(27,194









)













Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$









84,254

















$









41,967

















$









(5,186









)













$









40,246

















$









161,281















_______________________________









(1)





Jefferson Terminal





Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,254 and $47,872 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $4,475, respectively.

















(2)





Power and Gas





Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) net loss of $(12,316) and $(37,211), (ii) interest expense of $9,381 and $37,600, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,328 and $25,353, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $209, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(1,488), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $274, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $65 and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $478, respectively.

















(3)





Railroad





Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $4 and $9, (ii) provision for income taxes of $9 and $22, (iii) interest expense of $1 and $2, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $32 and $88, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $2 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $(1), respectively.









Jefferson Terminal





Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $161 and $989, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(133) and $(506), (iii) interest expense of $3,578 and $11,454, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,890 and $12,236, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $3 and $5 and (vi) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $2,086, respectively.









Repauno





Includes the following items for the three months and year ended ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $23 and $129, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(12) and $(26), (iii) interest expense of $70 and $99 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $153 and $606, respectively.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.