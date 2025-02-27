FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

FTAI Infrastructure reports Q4 2024 results, revealing significant net losses but ongoing growth in adjusted EBITDA and contracted revenues.
Quiver AI Summary
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing a net loss attributable to stockholders of $137.2 million for Q4 and $298.1 million for the entire year, with a basic loss per share of $1.24 for Q4 and $2.75 for the year. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for Q4, to be paid in March 2025. Highlights include closing a debt refinancing and acquiring a 49.9% stake in Long Ridge, which is expected to generate approximately $160 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA. FTAI also signed contracts that will contribute about $75 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA through various projects. The company continues to pursue multiple M&A opportunities within the active market for its Transtar segment. A conference call is scheduled for February 28, 2025, where management will discuss these results and future prospects.
Potential Positives
- Declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling confidence in future earnings.
- Closed debt refinancing and acquired a 49.9% stake in Long Ridge, projecting an annual Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $160 million, indicating growth potential.
- Signed a second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports, expected to contribute approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA, enhancing revenue stability.
- Announced multiple M&A opportunities at Transtar, indicating active growth strategy and market engagement.
Potential Negatives
- Significant net loss attributable to stockholders of $137,236, which is a substantial increase from the prior year's loss of $48,193.
- Basic and diluted loss per share have increased to $1.24 and $2.75, respectively, reflecting deterioration in financial performance compared to previous periods.
- Increased operational expenses leading to significant negative cash flow from operating activities, also indicating rising financial strain on the company.
FAQ
What were FTAI Infrastructure's net loss figures for 2024?
FTAI Infrastructure reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $298,139 for the year ended December 31, 2024.
How much did FTAI Infrastructure declare for quarterly dividends?
The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
What is FTAI Infrastructure's Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024?
The Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29,173.
When will FTAI Infrastructure's conference call take place?
The conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.
Where can I find FTAI Infrastructure's financial statements?
The financial statements are attached as an exhibit to the press release and available on the Company's website.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $FIP stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 6,941,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,396,531
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 3,301,489 shares (+1314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,968,810
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,150,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,871,555
- LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP added 2,263,292 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,431,499
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,619,028 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,754,143
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,452,567 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,545,636
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,052,638 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,642,151
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.
Financial Overview
(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders
$
(137,236
)
$
(298,139
)
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock
$
(1.24
)
$
(2.75
)
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock
$
(1.24
)
$
(2.75
)
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
$
29,173
$
127,588
Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments
(1)(2)
$
39,777
$
161,281
_______________________________
(1)
For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)
Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividends
On February 27, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, payable on March 26, 2025 to the holders of record on March 14, 2025.
Business Highlights
Closed debt refinancing and purchase of 49.9% third-party stake in Long Ridge; now expect to generate approximately $160 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA at Long Ridge going forward.
Signed second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports; now contracted for approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.
Revenue under three long-term contracts at Jefferson commencing this spring and summer, expected to contribute approximately $25 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.
Pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in active market at Transtar.
Additional Information
For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,
www.fipinc.com
, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.
Conference Call
In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd4cd7169e8b41e38ce81294e421c670. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at
https://www.fipinc.com
. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 7, 2025 on
https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations
.
The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.
About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability for Transtar to make any acquisitions and the ability of Long Ridge to reach its annual Adjusted EBITDA targets. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
For further information, please contact:
Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com
Exhibit - Financial Statements
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended December
31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Total revenues
$
80,764
$
81,440
$
331,497
$
320,472
Expenses
Operating expenses
59,108
57,319
247,674
253,672
General and administrative
4,108
3,445
14,798
12,833
Acquisition and transaction expenses
1,084
2,586
5,457
4,140
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate
2,734
3,163
11,318
12,467
Depreciation and amortization
19,234
20,415
79,410
80,992
Asset impairment
72,336
—
72,336
743
Total expenses
158,604
86,928
430,993
364,847
Other (expense) income
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
(16,498
)
(17,534
)
(55,496
)
(24,707
)
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net
(225
)
6,595
2,370
6,855
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
(502
)
(16
)
(8,925
)
(2,036
)
Interest expense
(33,312
)
(26,172
)
(122,108
)
(99,603
)
Other income
5,039
2,608
20,904
6,586
Total other expense
(45,498
)
(34,519
)
(163,255
)
(112,905
)
Loss before income taxes
(123,338
)
(40,007
)
(262,751
)
(157,280
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
5,013
(90
)
6,993
2,470
Net loss
(128,351
)
(39,917
)
(269,744
)
(159,750
)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
(10,366
)
(8,313
)
(42,419
)
(38,414
)
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock
19,251
16,589
70,814
62,400
Net loss attributable to stockholders
$
(137,236
)
$
(48,193
)
$
(298,139
)
$
(183,736
)
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(1.24
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(2.75
)
$
(1.78
)
Diluted
$
(1.24
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(2.75
)
$
(1.79
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
113,856,854
103,426,793
108,217,871
102,960,812
Diluted
113,856,854
103,426,793
108,217,871
102,960,812
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
27,785
$
29,367
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
119,511
58,112
Accounts receivable, net
52,994
55,990
Other current assets
19,561
42,034
Total current assets
219,851
185,503
Leasing equipment, net
37,453
35,587
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
67,937
69,748
Property, plant, and equipment, net
1,653,468
1,630,829
Investments
12,529
72,701
Intangible assets, net
46,229
52,621
Goodwill
275,367
275,367
Other assets
61,554
57,253
Total assets
$
2,374,388
$
2,379,609
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
176,425
$
130,796
Debt, net
48,594
—
Operating lease liabilities
7,172
7,218
Other current liabilities
18,603
12,623
Total current liabilities
250,794
150,637
Debt, net
1,539,241
1,340,910
Operating lease liabilities
60,893
62,441
Other liabilities
70,784
87,530
Total liabilities
1,921,712
1,641,518
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively; redemption amount of $431.8 million and $446.5 million as of December 31,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
381,218
325,232
Equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,934,860 and 1
00,589,572 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively)
1,139
1,006
Additional paid in capital
764,381
843,971
Accumulated deficit
(409,498
)
(182,173
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(157,051
)
(178,515
)
Stockholders' equity
198,971
484,289
Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries
(127,513
)
(71,430
)
Total equity
71,458
412,859
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity
$
2,374,388
$
2,379,609
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(269,744
)
$
(159,750
)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
55,496
24,707
Gain on sale of assets, net
(2,370
)
(6,855
)
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
8,925
2,036
Gain on sale of easement
(3,486
)
—
Equity-based compensation
8,636
9,199
Depreciation and amortization
79,410
80,992
Asset impairment
72,336
743
Change in deferred income taxes
5,600
2,016
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives
—
1,125
Amortization of deferred financing costs
6,248
6,769
Bad debt expense
863
1,977
Amortization of bond discount
8,682
4,853
Change in:
Accounts receivable
2,133
2,840
Other assets
(1,976
)
25,183
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
20,970
8,553
Other liabilities
(7,001
)
1,125
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(15,278
)
5,513
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in unconsolidated entities
(3,826
)
(7,077
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(4,448
)
Acquisition of leasing equipment
(3,288
)
(1,724
)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(79,536
)
(99,022
)
Investment in promissory notes
(31,438
)
(36,044
)
Investment in equity instruments
(5,000
)
—
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment
—
105
Proceeds from insurance recoveries
267
—
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,198
1,087
Proceeds from sale of easement
3,486
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(118,137
)
(147,123
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt, net
498,426
181,350
Repayment of debt
(247,594
)
(75,131
)
Payment of financing costs
(11,438
)
(8,834
)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(15,039
)
(1,647
)
Settlement of equity-based compensation
(3,335
)
(2,161
)
Cash dividends - common stock
(13,124
)
(12,372
)
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock
(14,664
)
(1,758
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
193,232
79,447
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
59,817
(62,163
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
87,479
149,642
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
147,296
$
87,479
Key Performance Measures
The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.
Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss attributable to stockholders
$
(137,236
)
$
(48,193
)
$
(298,139
)
$
(183,736
)
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
5,013
(90
)
6,993
2,470
Add: Equity-based compensation expense
1,868
3,385
8,636
9,199
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
1,084
2,586
5,457
4,140
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations
502
16
8,925
2,036
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments
—
—
—
1,125
Add: Asset impairment charges
70,401
—
70,401
743
Add: Incentive allocations
—
—
—
—
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense
(1)
20,467
20,964
83,885
81,541
Add: Interest expense
33,312
26,172
122,108
99,603
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities
(2)
5,182
(421
)
20,272
20,209
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock
19,251
16,589
70,814
62,400
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities
(280
)
690
(66
)
2,130
Add: Other non-recurring items
(3)
—
—
—
2,470
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
16,498
17,534
55,496
24,707
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA
(4)
(6,889
)
(5,938
)
(27,194
)
(21,515
)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
29,173
$
33,294
$
127,588
$
107,522
_______________________________
(1)
Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,410 and $80,992 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $4,475 and $549, respectively.
Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,234 and $20,415 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $549, respectively.
(2)
Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(55,656) and $(23,752), (ii) interest expense of $43,549 and $34,686, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,115 and $27,685, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $209 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1,488) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $274 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $2 and $5, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $65 and $(1,091) and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.
Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(16,524) and $(16,469), (ii) interest expense of $10,648 and $9,520, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,024 and $7,087, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $138, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(742), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $1 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $(1,091), respectively.
(3)
Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.
(4)
Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,127 and $1,412, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(510) and $578, (iii) interest expense of $11,555 and $7,391, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,930 and $11,752, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $63, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $7 and $307, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $6, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,086 and $— and (x) other recurring items of $— and $4, respectively.
Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $188 and $508, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(136) and $509, (iii) interest expense of $3,649 and $1,833, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,075 and $2,802, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $2, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $4 and $280, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $3, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $— and (ix) other recurring items of $— and $1, respectively.
The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Railroad
Jefferson
Terminal
Repauno
Power and
Gas
Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$
12,165
$
(15,030
)
$
(4,179
)
$
(10,037
)
$
(17,081
)
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,334
3,605
(197
)
—
4,742
Add: Equity-based compensation expense
674
700
377
—
1,751
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
94
13
—
214
321
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations
—
502
—
—
502
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Asset impairment charges
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Incentive allocations
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense
(1)
5,392
12,487
2,501
—
20,380
Add: Interest expense
61
15,407
1,137
—
16,605
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities
(2)
—
—
—
7,427
7,427
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities
(280
)
—
—
—
(280
)
Add: Other non-recurring items
—
—
—
—
—
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
—
—
—
12,299
12,299
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA
(3)
(45
)
(6,610
)
(234
)
—
(6,889
)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
19,395
$
11,074
$
(595
)
$
9,903
$
39,777
Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Railroad
Jefferson
Terminal
Repauno
Power and
Gas
Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$
56,917
$
(48,311
)
$
(17,586
)
$
(29,199
)
$
(38,179
)
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
4,692
2,013
(431
)
—
6,274
Add: Equity-based compensation expense
1,801
4,233
2,108
—
8,142
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
526
23
—
2,293
2,842
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations
—
8,925
—
—
8,925
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Asset impairment charges
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Incentive allocations
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense
(1)
20,200
52,347
9,914
—
82,461
Add: Interest expense
306
49,001
1,617
—
50,924
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities
(2)
—
—
—
30,006
30,006
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities
(66
)
—
—
—
(66
)
Add: Other non-recurring items
—
—
—
—
—
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
—
—
—
37,146
37,146
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA
(3)
(122
)
(26,264
)
(808
)
—
(27,194
)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
84,254
$
41,967
$
(5,186
)
$
40,246
$
161,281
_______________________________
(1)
Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,254 and $47,872 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $4,475, respectively.
(2)
Power and Gas
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) net loss of $(12,316) and $(37,211), (ii) interest expense of $9,381 and $37,600, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,328 and $25,353, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $209, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(1,488), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $274, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $65 and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $478, respectively.
(3)
Railroad
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $4 and $9, (ii) provision for income taxes of $9 and $22, (iii) interest expense of $1 and $2, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $32 and $88, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $2 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $(1), respectively.
Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $161 and $989, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(133) and $(506), (iii) interest expense of $3,578 and $11,454, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,890 and $12,236, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $3 and $5 and (vi) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $2,086, respectively.
Repauno
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $23 and $129, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(12) and $(26), (iii) interest expense of $70 and $99 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $153 and $606, respectively.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.