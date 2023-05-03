FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Declares $0.03 Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 3.48%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=34).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Infrastructure. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIP is 0.25%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.05% to 76,952K shares. The put/call ratio of FIP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTAI Infrastructure is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 125.24% from its latest reported closing price of 3.17.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Infrastructure is 426MM, an increase of 45.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 11,786K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,300K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,258K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIP by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 3,209K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 76.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIP by 277.23% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,194K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

