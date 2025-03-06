FTAI Aviation's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on FTAI Aviation.

Looking at options history for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $488,530 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $175,560.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $122.0 for FTAI Aviation during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FTAI Aviation stands at 20.33, with a total volume reaching 4,804.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FTAI Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $122.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $3.8 $0.1 $1.5 $122.00 $150.0K 6 1.0K FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.3 $18.0 $18.3 $105.00 $40.2K 10 380 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.3 $17.9 $18.3 $105.00 $40.2K 10 312 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.2 $18.0 $18.2 $105.00 $40.0K 10 56 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.3 $17.9 $18.3 $105.00 $38.4K 10 268

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

In light of the recent options history for FTAI Aviation, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of FTAI Aviation With a trading volume of 1,316,725, the price of FTAI is down by -4.78%, reaching $107.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About FTAI Aviation

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $123.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

