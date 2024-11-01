FTAI Aviation price target raised to $300 from $150 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan raised the firm’s price target on FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to $300 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FTAI:
- FTAI Aviation price target raised to $135 from $110 at Barclays
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- FTAI Aviation reports Q3 EPS 76c, consensus 77c
- FTAI Aviation price target raised to $165 from $134 at Citi
- FTAI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.