FTAI Aviation price target raised to $180 from $135 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to $180 from $135 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Following a meeting with management, the firm views the company’s earnings growth assumptions as “incrementally favorable, supporting further upside in the company’s shares despite meaningful appreciation this year.”
