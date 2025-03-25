FTAI Aviation Partners With OneIM To Expand Narrowbody Aircraft Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Tuesday has partnered with One Investment Management - OneIM to launch its Strategic Capital Initiative, aiming to scale its acquisition of on-lease narrowbody aircraft in the coming quarters.

The initiative is backed by equity commitments and $2.5 billion in asset-level debt financing from ATLAS SP Partners, a structured products business majority owned by Apollo funds, and Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch.

The first vehicle under this initiative plans to deploy over $4 billion into acquiring on-lease 737NG and A320ceo aircraft. This strategy allows FTAI to maintain an asset-light business model while leveraging its Maintenance, Repair, and Exchange - MRE business for exclusive engine and module exchanges.

FTAI Chairman and CEO Joseph P. Adams emphasized that the partnership with OneIM will support an asset-light approach while capitalizing on synergies between aircraft leasing and proprietary engine maintenance. He highlighted the initiative's potential to expand customer reach, drive innovation, and enhance engine maintenance solutions.

OneIM CEO and Co-Founder Rajeev Misra stated that the collaboration offers a competitive advantage by integrating FTAI's maintenance expertise with its aircraft acquisition capabilities. He expressed confidence in FTAI's ability to scale operations, grow market share, and set new industry benchmarks in engine acquisition and maintenance.

Tuesday, FTAI closed at $116.94, marking a 1.77% increase, and is currently trading after hours at $117, up 0.05%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.