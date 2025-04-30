FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividends

FTAI Aviation reported Q1 2025 net income of $89.9 million and declared cash dividends for ordinary and preferred shares.

Quiver AI Summary

FTAI Aviation Ltd. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income attributable to shareholders of $89.9 million, or $0.88 per share. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per ordinary share, along with dividends for its Series C and D Preferred Shares, payable in May. Notably, FTAI generated $131 million in adjusted EBITDA from its Aerospace Products segment, achieving a significant business milestone with over 100 customers for its Module Factory and 98 aircraft involved in its Strategic Capital Initiative partnership. The financial results demonstrate a robust performance compared to the previous year, reinforcing FTAI's strategy of investing in aviation assets and products that yield strong cash flows. Additionally, management will host a conference call to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Net income attributable to shareholders of $89.9 million represents a significant increase from the previous year, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Declared cash dividend of $0.30 per ordinary share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA of $268.6 million indicates robust operational profitability and a 63.8% increase compared to Q1 2024.

Expansion of the Module Factory to over 100 customers worldwide suggests growing market acceptance and potential for future revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Adjusted EBITDA showed a significant increase, but the company still reported high interest expenses of $62 million, indicating potential financial strain.

There was a loss on redemption of preferred shares amounting to $6.3 million, which highlights potential inefficiencies in capital management.

The company's additional paid-in capital decreased substantially from $153 million to a negative $2 million, signaling potential challenges in securing investor confidence and financial stability.

FAQ

What were FTAI Aviation's Q1 2025 net income results?

FTAI Aviation reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $89.9 million for Q1 2025.

When does FTAI's cash dividend get paid?

The cash dividend of $0.30 per share will be payable on May 23, 2025.

How much is the adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

FTAI's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $268,558,000.

How many customers does FTAI's Module Factory serve?

FTAI's Module Factory currently serves over 100 customers worldwide.

When is FTAI's upcoming conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTAI Insider Trading Activity

$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R GOODWIN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,487,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTAI forecast page.

$FTAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.







Financial Overview













(in thousands, except per share data)















Selected Financial Results











Q1’25











Net Income Attributable to Shareholders





$





89,944









Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share





$





0.88









Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share





$





0.87









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





268,558









_______________________________







(1)





For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.









First Quarter 2025 Dividends







On April 30, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025 to the holders of record on May 16, 2025.





Additionally, on April 30, 2025, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 19, 2025 to the holders of record on May 12, 2025.







Business Highlights









Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of $89.9 million.



Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of $89.9 million.



Generated $131 million of Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



at a margin of 36%.



Generated $131 million of Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA at a margin of 36%.



FTAI’s Module Factory now has over 100 customers worldwide.









98 aircraft owned or under letters of intent to be acquired by FTAI’s inaugural Strategic Capital Initiative 2025 partnership as of March 31, 2025.











(1)



For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.









Additional Information







For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website,



https://www.ftaiaviation.com/



, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.







Conference Call







In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIffe9c7ca08aa49d4bf442b45b495edf6



. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at



https://www.ftaiaviation.com/



. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 1, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 on



https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/



.





The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.







About FTAI Aviation Ltd.







FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability to close on any aircraft under letters of intent (LOI). These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.







For further information, please contact:







Alan Andreini





Investor Relations





FTAI Aviation Ltd.





(646) 734-9414







aandreini@ftaiaviation.com









Media







Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



























Exhibit - Financial Statements













FTAI AVIATION LTD.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Revenues



























Aerospace products revenue



(1)













$









365,063















$





189,057













Lease income















68,471



















53,240













Maintenance revenue















49,607



















45,790













Asset sales revenue















18,939



















38,607













Total revenues















502,080



















326,694







































Expenses



























Cost of sales















248,714



















142,804













Operating expenses















32,438



















25,317













General and administrative















3,116



















3,683













Acquisition and transaction expenses















7,292



















6,179













Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate















—



















4,895













Depreciation and amortization















59,562



















49,920













Asset impairment















—



















962













Total expenses















351,122



















233,760







































Other (expense) income



























Interest expense















(62,040









)















(47,707





)









Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



(2)

















(7,614









)















(667





)









Other income



(3)

















43,941



















634













Total other expense















(25,713









)















(47,740





)











Income before income taxes

















125,245



















45,194













Provision for income taxes















22,859



















5,572















Net income

















102,386



















39,622













Less: Dividends on preferred shares















6,115



















8,335













Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares















6,327



















—















Net income attributable to shareholders













$









89,944















$





31,287







































Earnings per share:



























Basic











$









0.88















$





0.31













Diluted











$









0.87















$





0.31







































Weighted average shares outstanding:



























Basic















102,552,436



















100,245,905













Diluted















103,159,051



















100,960,065













______________________________________________________







(1) Includes revenue of $100,638 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.









(2) Includes the intra-entity profit elimination of $(6,950) and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.









(3) Includes gain on sale of $10,870 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aviation Leasing segment.





























FTAI AVIATION LTD.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























(Unaudited)





























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets





























Current Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents











$









112,133















$





115,116













Accounts receivable, net



(1)

















223,504



















150,823













Inventory, net















645,163



















551,156













Assets held for sale















465,725



















—













Other current assets



(2)

















423,336



















408,923















Total current assets

















1,869,861



















1,226,018













Leasing equipment, net















1,989,367



















2,373,730













Property, plant, and equipment, net















108,054



















107,451













Investments















31,400



















19,048













Intangible assets, net















16,036



















42,205













Goodwill















61,070



















61,070













Other non-current assets















192,356



















208,430















Total assets













$









4,268,144















$





4,037,952







































Liabilities





























Current Liabilities



























Accounts payable











$









110,802















$





69,119













Liabilities held for sale















76,496



















—













Accrued liabilities















142,098



















96,910













Current maintenance deposits















33,748



















62,552













Current security deposits















19,557



















18,100













Other current liabilities















91,061



















100,565















Total current liabilities

















473,762



















347,246













Long-term debt, net















3,642,527



















3,440,478













Non-current maintenance deposits















25,510



















44,179













Non-current security deposits















13,429



















26,830













Other non-current liabilities















84,583



















97,851















Total liabilities













$









4,239,811















$





3,956,584





































Commitments and contingencies



















































Equity



























Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,555,975 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)











$









1,026















$





1,026













Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)















68



















117













Additional paid in capital















(2,044









)















153,328













Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)















29,283



















(73,103





)









Shareholders' equity















28,333



















81,368













Total liabilities and equity











$









4,268,144















$





4,037,952













______________________________________________________







(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $69,140 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.









(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $34,110 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.









Key Performance Measures







In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure.





Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.





The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Change

















(in thousands)

















2025

















2024





















Net income attributable to shareholders













$









89,944











$





31,287













$





58,657













Add: Provision for income taxes















22,859















5,572

















17,287













Add: Equity-based compensation expense















4,889















510

















4,379













Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses















7,292















6,179

















1,113













Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations















6,327















—

















6,327













Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments















—















—

















—













Add: Asset impairment charges















—















962

















(962





)









Add: Incentive allocations















—















4,308

















(4,308





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization expense



(1)

















68,387















59,122

















9,265













Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares















68,155















56,042

















12,113













Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities



(2)

















41















(548





)













589













Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



(3)

















664















667

















(3





)









Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA















—















—

















—















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)













$









268,558











$





164,101













$





104,457













________________________________________________________







(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $59,562 and $49,920, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,206 and $3,976 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,619 and $5,226, respectively.









(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net loss of $664 and $667, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $158 and $119, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $547 and $0, respectively.









(3) Excludes the intra-entity profit elimination of $6,950 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.











In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Change

















(in thousands)

















2025





















2024





















Net income attributable to shareholders













$









106,643















$





66,433













$





40,210













Add: Provision for income taxes















19,375



















2,539

















16,836













Add: Equity-based compensation expense















155



















70

















85













Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses















1,132



















246

















886













Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations















—



















—

















—













Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments















—



















—

















—













Add: Asset impairment charges















—



















—

















—













Add: Incentive allocations















—



















—

















—













Add: Depreciation and amortization expense















3,584



















933

















2,651













Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares















—



















—

















—













Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities



(1)

















169



















(465





)













634













Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities















(113









)















521

















(634





)









Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA















—



















—

















—















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)













$









130,945















$





70,277













$





60,668













________________________________________________________







(1)





Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $113 and $(521), and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $56 and $56, respectively.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.