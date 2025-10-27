FTAI Aviation Ltd. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $114.01 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $78.15 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.2% to $667.06 million from $465.79 million last year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $114.01 Mln. vs. $78.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $667.06 Mln vs. $465.79 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.