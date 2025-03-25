FTAI Aviation Ltd. Partners with One Investment Management to Launch Strategic Capital Initiative for Narrowbody Aircraft Acquisitions

FTAI Aviation partners with OneIM to scale narrowbody aircraft acquisitions, supported by $2.5 billion debt financing.

$FTAI Insider Trading Activity

$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R GOODWIN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,487,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTAI forecast page.

$FTAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024

on 12/31/2024 Hillary Cacanando from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $160.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Frank Galanti from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $100.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $155.0 on 09/30/2024

on 09/30/2024 Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $156.0 on 09/27/2024

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (“FTAI” or the “Company”) today announced it has partnered with One Investment Management (“OneIM”) on its inaugural vehicle of FTAI’s Strategic Capital Initiative and expects to scale its acquisition of on-lease narrowbody aircraft over the coming quarters. The acquisitions are being funded through a combination of equity commitments and the previously announced commitment to provide $2.5 billion of asset-level debt financing from ATLAS SP Partners (“ATLAS SP”), the structured products business majority owned by Apollo funds, and Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch.





The first vehicle under the initiative expects to deploy more than $4 billion of total capital into on-lease 737NG and A320ceo aircraft, allowing FTAI to maintain an asset-light business model while the partnership focuses on being a leading, scaled investor in the largest segment of the narrowbody aircraft market. The engines owned by the partnership will be powered exclusively via engine and module exchanges with FTAI’s Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (“MRE”) business.





Joseph P. Adams, CEO and Chairman of FTAI, commented, “We welcome OneIM as our strategic capital partner. We believe the partnership will allow us to remain focused on an asset-light balance sheet while also capitalizing on the synergies of a large portfolio of on-lease narrowbody aircraft and our proprietary engine maintenance capabilities. We believe the Strategic Capital Initiative will allow us to further expand our customer reach, drive innovation and deliver an enhanced engine maintenance solution to the global aviation ecosystem while creating value for our shareholders.”





Rajeev Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of OneIM, noted, “We are excited to partner with FTAI and see tremendous opportunities in the narrowbody aircraft leasing sector. This innovative and bespoke collaboration integrates FTAI’s best-in-class maintenance capabilities and aircraft acquisition capabilities which creates a differentiated competitive advantage for our partnership. As an early supporter of the FTAI team, we have full confidence in their ability to scale, drive market share growth and set new benchmarks for how engines are acquired and maintained worldwide.”







Advisors







In connection with FTAI’s Strategic Capital Initiative, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, McGuireWoods LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP are serving as legal counsel and Lincoln International LLC is serving as financial advisor. Milbank LLP is serving as counsel to OneIM.







ABOUT FTAI AVIATION







FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.







ABOUT ONEIM







OneIM is a global alternative investment manager that invests across the capital structure, in a range of asset classes, industries and geographies. The firm applies a flexible investment approach and focuses on creating long-term value working with exceptional partners and management teams. OneIM is sector agnostic and focuses on situations where it can leverage its cross-asset class expertise and capital base to achieve differentiated risk-adjusted returns. The firm was founded in 2022 and currently manages approximately $7 billion in assets. The team operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo and New York.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, expectations to scale acquisition of on-lease narrowbody aircraft over the coming quarters, whether the SCI will be able to close on such committed financing, the SCI’s ability to deploy $4.0+ billion of total capital into on-lease 737NG and A320ceo aircraft. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead are based on the Company’s present beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon the Company’s historical performance and on its current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to the Company. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contacts









Investors







Alan Andreini





Investor Relations





FTAI Aviation Ltd.





(646) 734-9414







aandreini@ftaiaviation.com









Media







Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



