Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FTAI Aviation (FTAI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

FTAI Aviation is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FTAI has returned 171.6% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 4.8%. This means that FTAI Aviation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

RTX (RTX) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43%.

Over the past three months, RTX's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FTAI Aviation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.9% so far this year, meaning that FTAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, RTX belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved -1.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to FTAI Aviation and RTX as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.