FTAI Aviation Ltd - (FTAI) Price Target Increased by 11.25% to 43.20

The average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation Ltd - (NYSE:FTAI) has been revised to 43.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.25% from the prior estimate of 38.83 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.88 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from the latest reported closing price of 37.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation Ltd -. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 46.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.82%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.12% to 101,415K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 9,786K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,786K shares, representing a decrease of 20.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,999K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,537K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,638K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 4.82% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

