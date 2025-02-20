FTAI Aviation Ltd. Board Concludes Short Seller Allegations Lacking Merit Following Independent Review

FTAI Aviation’s Audit Committee found short seller reports unsupported and plans to file its 2024 financial results soon.

Quiver AI Summary

FTAI Aviation Ltd. announced that its Audit Committee, after a review by independent legal and forensic accounting experts, found allegations made in short seller reports from January 2025 to be unfounded. The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency for its shareholders. FTAI plans to file its annual Form 10-K on time and will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors on February 27. FTAI specializes in managing commercial jet engines, providing cost-effective solutions for its customers, and investing in aviation assets.

Potential Positives

The Audit Committee's review concluded that allegations made by short sellers were without merit, reinforcing the Company's integrity and governance.

The Company is committed to timely financial reporting, expecting to file its Form 10-K on schedule, which reflects its operational transparency.

Management will provide earnings insights during a scheduled conference call, indicating readiness to engage with investors and the public about its performance.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on independent legal and forensic accounting advisors for the review indicates potential underlying issues that may need further scrutiny, even if the allegations were deemed without merit.

The press release acknowledges past allegations made by short sellers, which may affect investor confidence and raise questions about the company's financial integrity.

The company’s forthcoming financial results could impact stock performance; if negative results are reported, it would suggest that the independent review could not fully address potential underlying issues in financial performance.

FAQ

What did FTAI Aviation announce on February 20, 2025?

FTAI Aviation announced that its Audit Committee found short seller allegations to be without merit after a thorough review.

When will FTAI announce its 2024 financial results?

FTAI plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025.

How can I join the FTAIearnings conference call

You can join the conference call by registering through the provided link to receive the dial-in information.

What engines does FTAI Aviation focus on?

FTAI Aviation focuses on maintaining commercial jet engines, particularly the CFM56 and V2500 engines.

What are FTAI’s investment focuses?

FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that provide strong cash flows and potential for growth and asset appreciation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTAI Insider Trading Activity

$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R GOODWIN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,487,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (“FTAI” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors’ Audit Committee has completed its review, conducted by independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, into assertions made by certain short seller reports in January 2025 and determined that the allegations made against the Company are without merit. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K timely.





Paul R. Goodwin, Chair of the Audit Committee, commented, “After a thorough and comprehensive review with the support of our independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, we have determined that the assertions made in the short seller reports are unsupported and have no merit. The Audit Committee and full Board continue to take seriously our responsibility to FTAI shareholders to maintain high standards of corporate governance and internal compliance and financial reporting controls, as well as transparent and timely disclosure.”







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings







As previously disclosed, the Company plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the closing of Nasdaq on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link







https://register.vevent.com/register/BId401ec69ff8f491fb21444c5bbd87f54/.



Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at



https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.









ABOUT FTAI AVIATION







FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements relating to the timing of the filing of the Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead are based on the Company’s present beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon the Company’s historical performance and on its current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to the Company. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contacts







Alan Andreini





Investor Relations





FTAI Aviation Ltd.





(646) 734-9414







aandreini@ftaiaviation.com









Media







Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.