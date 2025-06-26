FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

FTAI Aviation will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 29 and host a conference call on July 30.

Quiver AI Summary

FTAI Aviation Ltd. plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, 2025, after market close, with supporting materials available on its Investor Relations website. Management will hold a conference call on July 30, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. ET, accessible via registration for a dial-in number and unique pin, as well as through a public webcast. A replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2025. FTAI specializes in owning and maintaining commercial jet engines and aircraft, offering cost-effective solutions for its airline and maintenance customers, while focusing on investments in aviation assets that ensure stable cash flow and growth potential.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q2 2025 reflects transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

Management conference call scheduled for July 30, 2025 provides a platform for direct engagement with stakeholders and detailed discussion of financial performance.

FTAI's focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines, along with their proprietary portfolio, positions the company to offer cost savings and flexibility to clients, emphasizing their competitive advantage in the aviation industry.

FTAI's strategy of investing in aviation assets and aerospace products indicates potential for strong cash flows and earnings growth, appealing to current and prospective investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's performance in Q2 2025, especially if expectations are low or if previous quarters had disappointing results.



The need for registration and special access for the conference call may deter some investors and analysts from participating, potentially reducing transparency and communication with shareholders.



The disclaimer stating that the information on external websites is not part of the press release could lead to confusion regarding the authenticity and accuracy of the information presented about the company’s operations.

FAQ

When will FTAI Aviation announce second quarter 2025 financial results?

FTAI Aviation plans to announce its financial results on July 29, 2025, after Nasdaq closes.

How can I access the FTAI conference call?

Participants can access the call by registering at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1c535d79815a4f5c936d9220ef1246d0.

What time is the FTAI Aviation conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available from July 30 to August 6, 2025, on the FTAI website.

What is the focus of FTAI Aviation's business?

FTAI Aviation focuses on owning and maintaining commercial jet engines, particularly CFM56 and V2500 engines.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTAI Insider Trading Activity

$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MORENO (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,580 shares for an estimated $624,113

JOSEPH P. JR. ADAMS (CEO and Chairman) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $283,620

STACY KUPERUS (Chief Portfolio Officer) purchased 1,087 shares for an estimated $100,982

MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,190

$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024

$FTAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or “FTAI”) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the closing of Nasdaq on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,



https://www.ftaiaviation.com/



.





In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1c535d79815a4f5c936d9220ef1246d0



. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at



https://www.ftaiaviation.com/



. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 on



https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/



.





The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.







About FTAI Aviation Ltd.







FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.











Contacts









Investors







Alan Andreini





Investor Relations





FTAI Aviation Ltd.





(646) 734-9414









aandreini@ftaiaviation.com











Media







Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



