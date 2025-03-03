FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.61, changing hands as low as $120.57 per share. FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.84 per share, with $181.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.19.

