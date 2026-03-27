FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Price Target Increased by 10.70% to 333.86

The average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation (NasdaqGS:FTAI) has been revised to $333.86 / share. This is an increase of 10.70% from the prior estimate of $301.59 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $213.56 to a high of $393.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.14% from the latest reported closing price of $239.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation. This is an decrease of 321 owner(s) or 35.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.56%, an increase of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.62% to 94,616K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,731K shares representing 13.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,896K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,917K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,321K shares , representing an increase of 29.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 65.70% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 37.67% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,363K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 2,351K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares , representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 29.24% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.