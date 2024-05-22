FTA Posts Strong Growth in Q1 2024

Full Truck Alliance (YMM) has released an update.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (FTA) reported a robust first quarter in 2024, with net revenues soaring by 33.3% to reach RMB 2,268.7 million and net income growing by 42.5% to RMB 586.4 million compared to the same period last year. The company’s non-GAAP adjusted net income also saw a significant jump of 46.9%, signalling strong financial health and operational efficiency. This performance is attributed to increased user engagement, with fulfilled orders climbing by 29.6% and shipper MAUs growing by 22.3% year over year.

