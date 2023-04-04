FTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.68, changing hands as low as $65.19 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $57.1827 per share, with $73.6208 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.32.

