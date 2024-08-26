FT: Siemens Healthineers To Buy Advanced Accelerator Applications From Novartis

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in the Financial Times, Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) is planning to buy Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company, which is focused exclusively on radioligand therapy and precision imaging. The deal could be valued above 200 million euros.

Advanced Accelerator Applications is specialized in the development of radioligand therapies, a novel approach to cancer care. The company's mission is to transform patients' lives by developing and delivering targeted radioligand therapies and precision diagnostic solutions for oncology.

Advanced Accelerator Applications was founded in 2002 by physicist Stefano Buono, and was acquired by Novartis in 2018.

