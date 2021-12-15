US Markets
TSLA

FT names Elon Musk as 'Person of the Year'

Contributor
Rhea Binoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been named the Financial Times newspaper's "Person of the Year", two days after getting a similar recognition from the Time magazine.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been named the Financial Times newspaper's "Person of the Year", two days after getting a similar recognition from the Time magazine.

The FT said it picked Musk for triggering a historic shift in the world's auto industry towards electric vehicles.

"For a long time, the rest of the auto industry was basically calling Tesla and me fools and frauds," the newspaper quoted Musk as saying in an interview.

"They were saying electric cars wouldn't work, you can't achieve the range and performance. And even if you did that, nobody would buy them."

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular