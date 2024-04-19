FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 6.93% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,755,094 worth of EPD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $28.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2023 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $25.96 $259,639 12/19/2023 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 2,410 $26.17 $63,076

