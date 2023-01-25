Markets
EIPX

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

January 25, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 5.76% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,820,962 worth of EPD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $26.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/04/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 6,500 $25.78 $167,543
11/23/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $24.88 $248,824
12/20/2022 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 21,150 $23.60 $499,159
12/27/2022 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $23.99 $119,950
12/28/2022 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 3,650 $24.09 $87,921

And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #5 largest holding among components of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,883,839 worth of ET, which represents approximately 4.83% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:

ET — last trade: $13.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,591,092 $10.94 $17,406,546
08/08/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,158,908 $10.93 $12,666,864
08/15/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst CFO 10,000 $11.50 $115,000
09/12/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 2,428,747 $12.04 $29,242,114
09/13/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 571,253 $11.85 $6,769,348
11/08/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,200,000 $12.35 $14,824,650
11/15/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP (former CFO) 8,500 $12.05 $102,425
11/22/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 500,000 $12.36 $6,180,000
11/23/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,300,000 $12.39 $16,107,000
12/06/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP (former CFO) 5,000 $12.00 $60,000
12/15/2022 Richard D. Brannon Director 80,000 $11.55 $923,810

