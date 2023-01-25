FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 5.76% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,820,962 worth of EPD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $26.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|6,500
|$25.78
|$167,543
|11/23/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$24.88
|$248,824
|12/20/2022
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|21,150
|$23.60
|$499,159
|12/27/2022
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|5,000
|$23.99
|$119,950
|12/28/2022
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|3,650
|$24.09
|$87,921
And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #5 largest holding among components of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,883,839 worth of ET, which represents approximately 4.83% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:
ET — last trade: $13.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,591,092
|$10.94
|$17,406,546
|08/08/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,158,908
|$10.93
|$12,666,864
|08/15/2022
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|CFO
|10,000
|$11.50
|$115,000
|09/12/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|2,428,747
|$12.04
|$29,242,114
|09/13/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|571,253
|$11.85
|$6,769,348
|11/08/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,200,000
|$12.35
|$14,824,650
|11/15/2022
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP (former CFO)
|8,500
|$12.05
|$102,425
|11/22/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|500,000
|$12.36
|$6,180,000
|11/23/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,300,000
|$12.39
|$16,107,000
|12/06/2022
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP (former CFO)
|5,000
|$12.00
|$60,000
|12/15/2022
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|80,000
|$11.55
|$923,810
