Markets

FT: HSBC Considers Exit From Retail Banking In The U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) is considering a complete exit from retail banking in the United States after narrowing the options for how to improve performance at its North America business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The bank's senior management aim to present the plan to the board in the coming weeks, the report said.

HSBC declined to comment on the report.

A full exit from the US is no longer on the table,the report noted. Managers are likely to also recommend trimming HSBC's investment bank client roster to focus on international clients, particularly those with Asian and Middle Eastern links, the people said.

HSBC said last month it planned to beat its Group cost target of =$31 billion in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSBC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular