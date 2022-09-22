FT: Credit Suisse Plans To Split Investment Bank

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in the Financial Times, Credit Suisse Group (CS) is planning to separate its Investment Bank into three units. The company is conducting a comprehensive review to strengthen its pivot to Wealth Management, Swiss Bank and Asset Management, supported by a transformation of the Investment Bank. The performance in the Investment Bank in the second quarter was impacted by significantly lower capital markets issuance activity as well as reduced client activity.

In July, Credit Suisse said the Group will provide details on the progress of the strategic review, including specific performance goals, with its third quarter 2022 results.

