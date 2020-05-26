FSV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.99, changing hands as high as $94.40 per share. FirstService Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSV's low point in its 52 week range is $57.38 per share, with $114.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.83.

