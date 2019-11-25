FSV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.28, changing hands as high as $94.63 per share. FirstService Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSV's low point in its 52 week range is $64.87 per share, with $108.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.36.

