FSV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.62, changing hands as high as $147.85 per share. FirstService Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSV's low point in its 52 week range is $118.115 per share, with $161.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.68.

