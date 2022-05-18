FSTA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FSTA ETF (Symbol: FSTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.78, changing hands as low as $44.32 per share. FSTA shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSTA's low point in its 52 week range is $41.54 per share, with $49.0288 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.29.

