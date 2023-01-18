FSTA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FSTA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FSTA ETF (Symbol: FSTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.40, changing hands as low as $44.04 per share. FSTA shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSTA's low point in its 52 week range is $39.9041 per share, with $49.0288 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.09.

