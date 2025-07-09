FST Corp. Expands Garden Grove Fulfillment Facility to Enhance Operations and Meet Customer Demand

FST Corp. plans to expand its Garden Grove facility by 5,424 square feet to improve operations and meet customer demand.

FST Corp., a manufacturer of golf shafts and related services, has announced an expansion of its fulfillment facility in Garden Grove, California, adding 5,424 square feet to its current storage space, a 155 percent increase. This expansion will enhance operations by reducing congestion in picking and packing areas while allowing for better inventory management and increased order fulfillment efficiency. FST CEO David Chuang expressed excitement about the expansion, stating it will help the company meet rising customer demand and improve financial performance. The project is expected to be completed within 4-8 weeks. FST Corp. has been in operation since 1992 and aims to strengthen its market position in both established and emerging golf shaft markets.

FST Corp. is expanding its fulfillment facility by 155%, which will significantly enhance its storage capacity and operational efficiency.

The expansion is expected to improve order fulfillment speed and accuracy, addressing potential customer service issues effectively.

This initiative aims to strengthen the company's ability to meet increasing customer demand, potentially leading to financial performance improvements.

The project is scheduled for completion within 4-8 weeks, indicating a rapid implementation of the company's growth strategy.

The expansion may indicate prior capacity limitations or inefficiencies in order fulfillment, raising concerns about operational effectiveness.

Forward-looking statements regarding future performance introduce uncertainty, highlighting potential risks that could impact the company's financial results.

There is no mention of how the expansion will be financed, which raises questions about the potential impact on the company's financial stability or cash flow.

What recent expansion did FST Corp. announce?

FST Corp. announced plans to expand its Garden Grove fulfillment facility by adding 5,424 square feet.

How will the expansion benefit FST Corp.?

The expansion will alleviate congestion, enhance order fulfillment speed, and improve inventory tracking.

When is the Garden Grove Fulfillment Center expansion expected to be completed?

The expansion is scheduled for completion within 4-8 weeks.

What is FST Corp.'s main product offering?

FST Corp. primarily manufactures and sells steel and graphite golf shafts under the KBS brand.

How does FST Corp. plan to enhance its operations after the expansion?

FST plans to streamline daily operations and better respond to increasing customer demand with the added space.

BOULDER, CO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FST Corp. (Nasdaq: KBSX),



a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced it has approved plans to expand its fulfillment facility located in Garden Grove, California, adding an additional 5,424 square feet, or 155 percent, to its usable storage space.





Once completed, the expanded facility will total 8,922 square feet, giving FST a greater ability to strengthen operations and satisfy future sales demand.





Specifically, the expanded space is expected to alleviate congestion in the picking and packing areas and provide additional space for staging, overflow, and new stock-keeping units (SKUs). These improvements, in turn, are expected to result in faster order fulfillment, more accurate inventory tracking, fewer shipping issues or other customer service problems, reduced labor time on restocking and related functions, and easier-to-handle product promotions and rollouts.





“We’re thrilled to begin on this significant expansion of our storage capacity,” said FST Chief Executive Officer David Chuang. “This added space will not only allow us to strengthen and streamline many of our daily operations, but it will also permit us to more efficiently respond to increasing customer demand and give us far more control over how we scale.”





“We therefore expect it to contribute to top and bottom-line improvements in our financial performance going forward.”





The expansion of the Garden Grove Fulfillment Center is scheduled to be completed within 4-8 weeks.







About FST Corp.







Founded in 1992, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company’s KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST’s equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company’s product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company’s growth strategies currently position it for expansion into the PRC and other under-tapped golf shaft markets.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company’s current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” and similar expressions.





The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.







