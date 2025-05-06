FST Corp. Announces Key Managerial Appointments to Enhance Leadership Team

FST Corp. announces new executive appointments to enhance financial and operational leadership amid growth strategies.

FST Corp., a prominent manufacturer of steel and graphite golf shafts, announced key management appointments on April 29, 2025. Sebastian Tadla, previously the Accounting and Finance Director since 2016, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Marie Wen-Chi Chao, who now serves as Executive Vice President of General Administration and Compliance. Warren Cheng-Teng Huang, formerly Chief Operating Officer, becomes President and Head of Production and Supply Chains. Additionally, Rob Cheng has been appointed President and Head of FST Golf. FST's CEO, David Chuang, expressed confidence that these leaders will drive growth and operational improvements. Founded in 1992, FST Corp. specializes in golf club shafts marketed through its KBS brand, with plans for expansion into under-tapped markets.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Sebastian Tadla as Chief Financial Officer demonstrates a commitment to company stability and continuity in financial management.

Marie Wen-Chi Chao's transition to Executive Vice President, General Administration and Compliance signifies the company's focus on enhancing regulatory compliance and internal administration across subsidiaries worldwide.

The creation of new senior management positions reflects the company's strategic growth initiatives and organizational restructuring aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

Expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets such as the PRC indicates potential for significant future growth and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Change in key managerial positions may indicate internal instability or restructuring issues within the company.



The press release includes a disclaimer emphasizing uncertainties and risks, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.



Details on the nature of the transitions or reasons for the leadership changes are not provided, which may lead to speculation and uncertainty about the company's strategic direction.

FAQ

Who are the new key executives at FST Corp.?

The new key executives at FST Corp. include Sebastian Tadla, Marie Wen-Chi Chao, Warren Cheng-Teng Huang, and Rob Cheng.

What positions were appointed in the recent FST Corp. announcement?

Sebastian Tadla became CFO, Marie Chao is now EVP of General Administration, Huang is President, and Rob Cheng heads FST Golf.

What experience does Sebastian Tadla bring to his role as CFO?

Sebastian Tadla has been with FST since 2010, overseeing financial operations, compliance, and reporting as the previous Accounting and Finance Director.

What is FST Corp. known for?

FST Corp. is a leading manufacturer of steel and graphite golf shafts, offering various golf-related services and operating the KBS brand.

What are FST Corp.'s growth strategies for 2025?

FST Corp. aims to expand into the PRC and under-tapped golf shaft markets while continuing operational improvements and sales growth.

BOULDER, CO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FST Corp. (Nasdaq: KBSX),



a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that, on April 29, 2025, its board of directors made the following appointments to key managerial positions in the Company.





Sebastian Tadla, 38, who had been serving as FST’s Accounting and Finance Director since 2016, was appointed Chief Financial Officer, replacing Marie Wen-Chi Chao. As Accounting and Finance Director, Mr. Tadla oversaw financial reporting, budgeting, and strategic planning and played a key role in streamlining financial operations and ensuring regulatory compliance across the company’s U.S. operations. He joined the Company in 2010 as a Staff Accountant. Mr. Tadla holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Colorado at Boulder.





Marie Wen-Chi Chao, who had been serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, was appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, General Administration and Compliance. In this role, she will be responsible for managing internal administration and regulatory compliance for all subsidiaries worldwide. Ms. Chao joined Femco Steel Technology Co., Ltd., FST’s manufacturing subsidiary in Taiwan, in 2009 as special assistant to the deputy general manager, became deputy manager of operations in 2013, and deputy manager of management in 2015. Later, as a senior manager, she led Femco’s public offering and listing on the Taipei Exchange. In 2021, Ms. Chao was promoted to Vice General Manager of Administration. She began her career in 2004 as Head of Manufacturing for Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2330). Ms. Chao holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from National Chengchi University, Taiwan.





Warren Cheng-Teng Huang, 55, who had been serving as Chief Operating Officer, was appointed to the newly created position of President and Head of Production and Supply Chains. Mr. Huang has more than 20 years of experience in the field of golf shaft manufacturing and sales. He joined Femco in 2002 as Operations Department Specialist, Section Chief and Deputy Manager, was promoted to Operations Department Manager and Senior Manager in 2013, and to General Manager in 2019. He has been a member of Femco’s Board of Directors since 2022. He began his career in 1995 with Cheng Jan Metal Industry Co., Ltd., a Taiwan manufacturer of steel pipes and steel pipe accessories, serving successively as General Affairs Department Specialist, Sales Department Specialist, and Sales Department Section Chief. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Department of Public Administration of National Chengchi University in Taiwan.





Rob Cheng, 50, who had been serving as General Manager of FST America, Inc., a Femco subsidiary, was appointed to the newly created position of President and Head of FST Golf. In this role, he will be responsible for the global golf shaft sales, marketing, and customer relationships. Mr. Cheng has more than 20 years of experience in the field of golf shaft marketing and sales. He joined the company’s U.S.-based operation in 2005 as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing sales, marketing, and overall business management. He was instrumental in launching the company’s KBS brand and leading key initiatives in tour operations and research and development. Under his leadership, the organization achieved significant growth by developing strategic sales channels and acquiring major OEM clients. Mr. Cheng holds a bachelor’s degree from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado at Boulder.





“We are excited to welcome Sebastian, Marie, Warren, and Rob to their new positions,” said FST chief executive David Chuang. “Each of these highly accomplished managers, we believe, will help FST to continue our program of growth and operation refinements, and accelerate our drive to produce further top and bottom-line improvements in 2025 and beyond.”







About FST Corp.







Founded in 1992, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company’s KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST’s equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company’s product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company’s growth strategies currently position it for expansion into the PRC and other under-tapped golf shaft markets.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company’s current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” and similar expressions.





The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.







